New Yorkers age 50 and over will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines beginning tomorrow at 8 a.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.
Individuals seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can visit the “Am I Eligible” website.
New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, the governor’s office said in a press release.
So far, 13.4% of New Yorkers — nearly 5.2 million people — have completed their vaccine series and 26.1% — nearly 2.7 million people — have had at least one dose, according to data provided by the governor’s office.
“We continue to kick vaccinations into overdrive throughout the state by expanding eligibility, establishing new vaccination sites and allowing providers to reach new populations,” Cuomo said.
“More New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day, but we still have a long way to go before defeating the COVID beast and reaching safety,” the governor said.
“New York’s distribution network is at the ready to handle an expected increase in supply, and we’re excited to expand eligibility even further to New Yorkers over the age of 50 as we move to get through the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.