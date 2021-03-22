New Yorkers age 50 and over will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines beginning tomorrow at 8 a.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.

Individuals seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can visit the “Am I Eligible” website.

New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, the governor’s office said in a press release.

So far, 13.4% of New Yorkers — nearly 5.2 million people — have completed their vaccine series and 26.1% — nearly 2.7 million people — have had at least one dose, according to data provided by the governor’s office.

“We continue to kick vaccinations into overdrive throughout the state by expanding eligibility, establishing new vaccination sites and allowing providers to reach new populations,” Cuomo said.

“More New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day, but we still have a long way to go before defeating the COVID beast and reaching safety,” the governor said.

“New York’s distribution network is at the ready to handle an expected increase in supply, and we’re excited to expand eligibility even further to New Yorkers over the age of 50 as we move to get through the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.