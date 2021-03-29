New Yorkers 30 and older can begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments and start getting vaccinated as of tomorrow at 8 a.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this afternoon.

Beginning April 6, universal eligibility goes into effect and all New Yorkers 16 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Appointments should be made through the state’s vaccine registration website, Am I Eligible.

Vaccines appointments can be made at state-run sites at Stony Brook University’s campuses in Stony Brook and Southampton, as well as at local pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens.

“Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID. Beginning March 30, all New Yorkers age 30 or older will be able to be vaccinated, and all New Yorkers age 16 or older will be eligible on April 6, well ahead of the May 1 deadline set by the White House,” Cuomo said in a press release.

“As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance and follow all safety guidelines.”

Vaccine eligibility in New York State was previously expanded to ages 50 and older on March 23.