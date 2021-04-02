Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue has signed a non-binding letter of intent with NYU Langone Health to begin discussions on a potential transaction that would bring the community hospital into NYU Langone’s healthcare network.

“This first step represents a momentous milestone for LICH,” said L.I. Community Hospital president and CEO Richard Margulis. “We are excited to bring together two great providers of compassionate care who share a mutual goal of integrating and elevating LICH’s healthcare presence in the community.”

Long Island Community Hospital — Brookhaven Memorial Hospital until a 2018 name change — is the last independent community hospital on Long Island. Founded in 1956, it serves more than 400,000 patients in south and central Suffolk County, according to a press release issued today by NYU Langone.

“While we are proud of our history as an independent community hospital, we recognize the significant opportunity to enhance our capabilities through a strategic partnership, and NYU Langone represents the best partner, based on many synergies, including a mutual commitment to improving quality, medical excellence, a complementary geographic presence, and, most importantly, compatibility of our cultures,” Margulis said.

NYU Langone, which has hospitals in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Mineola and is consistently ranked among the top hospitals in the country, has six inpatient locations and more than 350 ambulatory sites throughout the region, with more than 150 practices in Queens and Long Island.

“Both parties will now engage in due diligence with an intention of negotiating and signing definitive agreements and seeking regulatory approvals. Any new partnership would reflect a commitment to the highest standards of clinical care, supported by the most advanced technologies, and integrated with world-class research and teaching programs that would further enhance the collective abilities of the two entities,” according to the press release.