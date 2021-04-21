Students at Riverhead Middle School are learning to play the Tubano drums in their new drumming program lead by music teacher Lauren DeMarzo.

The seventh grade students enrolled in general music have been learning to play the drums and to create rhythmic patterns and compositions from various musical cultures.

The new program will expand with the formation of a new World Drumming after-school club where students will learn more about drumming in a performance setting.

Source: Riverhead Central School District press release