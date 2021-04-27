Dr. Augustine Tornatore of Glen Head has been hired as superintendent of the Riverhead Central School District. He will start in the position July 1.

Tornatore, 49, is currently the superintendent of Liberty Central School District in Liberty, Sullivan County, New York. He has served in that position since July 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, he was an assistant superintendent in the same district for less than a year and director of social studies K-12 for Newburgh City Schools.

Tornatore earned his Doctor of Education degree at St. John’s University in 2015, a master’s degree, profession diploma in administration at City University of New York, Queens College in 2002, a master of science degree in 1997 from City University of New York, Queens College and a bachelor’s degree in economics, business and English at Stony Brook University in 1994.

The board of education voted unanimously tonight to hire Tornatore.

The new superintendent and Riverhead school board president Laurie Downs signed his employment contract at the podium during the brief special meeting called for the purpose of voting on the appointment.

In brief remarks after signing the contract, Tornatore thanked the board members for placing their trust in him. He also thanked interim superintendent Christine Tona for her work in guiding the district through the past year.

“I’m very proud to serve as your instructional leader going forward and also serve as an advocate for all students of the district and as steward for the taxpayers,” Tornatore said.

After the meeting ended, the new superintendent was greeted in the auditorium by administrators, teachers and community members, shaking hands with all.

“This was an excellent choice,” Downs said.