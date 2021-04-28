The 53rd meeting of the restoration advisory board for the former Grumman facility in Calverton will take place virtually tomorrow night beginning at 7 p.m.

The meeting can be accessed online at this link.

Navy representatives and Naval contractors will give presentations on the status of the investigations into PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances), 1,4 Dioxane and Volatile Organic compounds on and in the vicinity of the former Grumman sie.

The Navy has been sampling and testing off-site drinking water wells, along with on-site and off-site groundwater monitoring wells, surface waters and sediments.

It this identified several “areas of concern” for potential contaminants, including: the site of a 1970 F-14 fighter jet crash in a buffer area south of the facility; a 1.5-acre site leased to the Wading River Fire Department for training; a former on-site fire training area; and an on-site fuel calibration area.

Navy contractor Tetra Tech, which has been conducting the sampling and testing, will update the community on its recent activities and results.

The presentations will be each be followed by a question-and-answer period.

The Navy is seeking volunteers to serve on the Calverton restoration advisory board. There are currently five citizen members of the board and the Navy’s goal is to have 10 to 20 citizen members.

A restoration advisory board is a committee of community members, Navy representatives and regulators that meets with decision makers to discuss restoration of the environment at a site owned by or formerly owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Anyone interested in volunteering to serve on the Calverton RAB should contact Jennifer Zingalie, Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center by email to [email protected]