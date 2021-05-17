Why are you seeking election to the board of education?

Every day that I send my children to school, I know that they are in good hands academically and emotionally. Being a New York City Firefighter working shift work, there are days when Riverhead administration, faculty and staff interact with my children more than I do. How do I repay a community for this level of care? I am seeking re-election to continue to invest in the future of our schools and our children.

If elected, what will be your top three goals as a board member?

Maintain an open line of communication with all stakeholders. To be fiscally responsible and ensure transparency when spending taxpayer dollars. Implement a 9th period to allow students to take additional electives and advanced classes.

What’s the best thing about Riverhead schools?

The best thing about Riverhead schools is our unwavering community pride. This was extremely evident during the pandemic when all stakeholders came together to provide our students with the best possible outcomes to be successful.

What needs the most improvement in Riverhead schools?

Class size is of great concern and needs to be addressed. Riverhead Central School District has outstanding teachers, staff and programs. Student growth and academic achievement is strongly linked to smaller class sizes. My youngest child is currently in a class of 27 students. Her teacher goes above and beyond every day for her students. Overcrowded classrooms makes it difficult for teachers and students to physically move around their classroom and utilize this space as a learning area. Imagine the individualized attention each child would receive if there were only 17-20 students per class K-12. This would not only help each child’s academic achievement but it will support their social and emotional well-being.

Do you favor the district asking voters to approve a revised capital construction plan to increase classroom capacity? If not, how should the district deal with overcrowded classrooms?

I would be in favor of a capital construction plan that only dealt with addressing the educational needs or our students. The Board of Education along with the Superintendent, with input from all stakeholders, needs to formulate a strategic plan to combat overcrowding. Every space needs to be evaluated to ensure that it is being used proficiently.

Do you favor expanding foreign language offerings in Riverhead by adding one or more new languages to students?

Yes I am in favor of expanding our foreign language program. We need feedback from our most important stakeholder group, our students, as to what languages should be offered.

What skills or abilities would you bring to the school board and how would you put these to work to improve how the board functions?

I bring a common sense approach to the Board of Education. I am approachable and listen to the comments and concerns of all stakeholders when making informed decisions pertaining to district matters.

Do you favor continuing live-streaming school board meetings? Do you favor continuing remote comments/questions from residents?

I am in favor of continuing live streaming of school board meetings and continuing remote comments/questions from residents. All residents will able to participate and be involved in what is going on in their school district.

Have you accepted contributions, either financial or in-kind (such as accepting the donation of literature, signs, phone bank staffing, social media services, advertising, etc.) from any source? If so please identify source, type and amount.

No