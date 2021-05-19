As COVID restrictions are lifted, Riverhead is coming back to life this spring and summer with a full schedule of events that were canceled by the pandemic last year.

Alive on 25 will return to Downtown Riverhead on July 1, which will include an Independence Day fireworks display. Subsequent Alive on 25 dates are July 15, July 29 and Aug. 12. One rain date is planned (Aug. 19) should any of the four dates be canceled by weather. July 15 is the designated rain date for the fireworks show.

Riverhead’s popular Cardboard Boat Races will be back Aug. 7. (Rain date Aug. 8.) File photo: Peter Blasl

Reflections/Art in the Park, the art and light show in Grangebel Park, returns on June 19 and continues July 17, Aug. 14 and Sept. 25. There are two new art installations this year: an illuminated sea horse sculpture, which will be installed near the pump house, and a submarine sculpture that will be placed in the water, said Bryan DeLuca, a founder and coordinator of the event.

Also on Sept. 25, downtown Riverhead will host an Oktoberfest. Three Riverhead craft breweries — Peconic County Brewery, North Fork Brewing Company and Long Ireland Beer Company — will be serving in the park.

“And then at 8 p.m. we light up the park,” DeLuca said. File photo: Denise Civiletti

East End Arts’ Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival will take place on Labor Day weekend this year, rather than Memorial Day weekend. It was pushed back due to continuing uncertainty earlier this spring about the status of the pandemic and restrictions on gatherings and events.

“Everybody’s pumped. We’re so excited,” Councilman Tim Hubbard, town board liaison to the BID said tonight. “Getting back to life as we once knew it— slowly but surely — is a great feeling,” Hubbard said. It means a lot to get out and be out with family, friends and neighbors and enjoy these events again, he said.

File photo: Denise Civiletti