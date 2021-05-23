Riverhead Town Police are participating in the statewide “Click It or Ticket” campaign May 24 through June 6.

New York’s law enforcement agencies across the state will be enforcing seatbelt laws during the “Buckle Up New York/Click It or Ticket” 2021 May mobilization.

This high-visibility, “zero tolerance” two-week enforcement effort, with fixed and roving details, is intended to save lives by ensuring all motorists and their passengers are buckled up.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, seat belt use has saved an estimated 345,000 lives since 1975, police said in a press release.

Under New York State law:

All drivers and front-seat and rear-seat passengers must be properly secured, regardless of age.

Children up to age 4 must be properly restrained in a federally approved child safety seat that is attached to a vehicle by a seat belt or universal child restraint anchorage system.

All backseat passengers under age 2 must be restrained in a rear-facing child restraint.

Children less than age 4 but weighing more than 40 pounds may be restrained in a booster seat with a lap/shoulder safety belt.

Children ages 4 through 7 must be properly secured in an appropriate child restraint system, one for which the child meets the height and weight recommendations of the child restraint manufacturer.

A vehicle’s safety belt is not a child restraint system. Children riding in booster seats must be secured with a combination lap/shoulder seat belt, NEVER secure a child in a booster seat with only a lap belt.

Airbags are designed to work in conjunction with safety belts. More injury can result without seatbelt use when the airbag deploys, police said.

For additional information visit www.safeny.ny.gov.