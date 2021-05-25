Riverhead High School’s Blue Masques will present a filmed version of their spring production of “High School Musical” in early June.

The film will be streamed online on June 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. and June 6 at 2 p.m. An in-person viewing of the filmed version will take place on Riverhead High school’s football field on June 4 at 9 p.m., with coronavirus precautions in place. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online here.

The production was filmed throughout Riverhead High School to look like the 2006 Disney film of the same name. It is co-directed by Laura Nitti and Dena Tishim. It was filmed and edited by students Madison Stromski and Caitlyn Brennan. Morgan Stromski and Dave Loddengaard created the lighting design for the production’s stage work. Sound design is by 2019 Riverhead alumnus Jacob Nitti.

“It was definitely a challenge,” Laura Nitti said. “We couldn’t do a stage production like we normally would… I kind of put it to the kids: do you want to try and do it as a movie? So we got special permission from Disney and then we used the school as the backdrop.”

The in-person viewing will include a performance by the local band RoadTrip. Bleacher seats will be available on a first-come basis. Attendees can also bring chairs to sit on the field. The production is funded by the “Friends of the Blue Masques” parent group, with the viewing screen being provided by Diane Tucci of the Main Street Agency.

The production stars Ethan Lucas as Troy, Olivia Meyer as Gabriella, Dana Treadwell as Sharpay, Jacob Schiavone as Ryan, Will Green as Chad, Ava Sidik as Taylor, Matthew Nitti as Zeke, Avery Rubino as Martha, Kathryn Thompson as Kelsi, Sam Tran as Coach Bolton and Madison Stromski as Ms. Darbus.