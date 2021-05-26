The Southampton Town Police Department will holds its first-ever summer youth academy, which will expose kids to the rigorous training programs that police officers undergo to become an officer.

The week-long program will teach kids about various aspects of policing, including laws governing police, investigations, physical training, defensive tactics and specialized units.

The program will be held at Hampton Bays High School from July 12 to 16 and at Remsenburg Elementary School from July 19 to 23. Classes are held starting at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and on Friday from 9 a.m. culminating in a graduation ceremony at 5 p.m..

For an application for the program contact Lt. Susan Ralph at [email protected] Applications are accepted until June 25.