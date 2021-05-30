New York Blood Center has issued an urgent call for healthy blood donors.

The need for blood has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, but supply is still lagging behind, the blood center said in a press release Friday. There have been fewer blood drives than usual due to the pandemic and none at all in high schools and colleges during the past year.

Memorial Day usually marks the start of a difficult season for the blood supply as people head off on vacation and fewer people make time to donate, the organization said. With COVID restrictions easing, summer is bound to be even more difficult for the blood supply.

“This year, folks can finally start enjoying some travel, family and friends, so we’re preparing for things to be even more difficult,” said New York Blood Center’s Andrea Cefarelli.

There are 100,000 blood donors who still have not returned to donate since before the pandemic and there are still hundreds fewer blood drives hosted each month, according to the organization.

“We need our lapsed COVID-19 donors to know that it is safe to come back,” New York Blood Center said in the press release.

The Riverhead community blood drive will be held on Tuesday from 1 to 7 p.m. at Riverhead Fire Department headquarters, 540 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Make an appointment online here or call 1(800)933-2566 or 1(646)739-1827. For more information about the Riverhead blood drive, call organizer Lauren Reichel at 631-369-9136.

Donating blood is safe and only takes one hour, New York Blood Center said.

“We are taking extra precautions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19. NYBC staff are also practicing health self-assessments prior to presenting at work,” the organization said.

“As always, people are not eligible to donate if they’re experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms,” it said. Additional information on donor eligibility and COVID-19 precautions is available here.

Donors must wear a mask, have temperature taken and have been symptom-free of COVID-19 for the last 14 days. If donors have had experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within the last 14 days or if they are under self-quarantine restrictions, they should not attend.