NYU Langone is expanding its East End medical practices in Riverhead with a new location.

The practice relocated from their previous office on Roanoke Avenue to a 25 exam room suite on East Main Street. In addition to their already established primary and specialty care, the site is planning expansions into pulmonology and gastroenterology. The practice is also opening an endoscopy suite, with two procedure rooms for upper and lower endoscopy.

NYU Langone also opened a smaller care facility on Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton that offers internal medicine and cardiology care.

“We’re expanding our footprint and commitment on Long Island to serve a growing population of patients looking for high-quality health care services,” said Andrew Rubin, NYU Langone’s senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care. Courtesy photo: NYU Langone

Rubin said the expansion comes about during an increased demand due to an influx of people out of city areas because of the pandemic. Suffolk County received more migrants from Manhattan through the past year than any other county, with 14.6% of Manhattan residents who left the city moving to Suffolk, according to a report from analytics firm Placer.ai.

The expansion also comes as NYU Langone continues negotiations for a potential merger with Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.