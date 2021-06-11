Thirty-seven Pulaski Street Elementary School students were sworn in as peer mediators during a hybrid virtual and in-person ceremony.

“By learning how to mediate, you are giving all students at Pulaski Street School a new opportunity to talk out their problems, create their own solutions and choose resolutions that best fit their needs,” said Pulaski Street Elementary School Principal Patrick Burke.

To be a candidate for peer mediation the students underwent extensive mediation training and met with adviser Amelia Estevez Creedon to practice their skills. The students would implement role-playing and utilize problem-solving to determine win-win solutions. The students have already begun mediating and resolving issues in school.

“The students are happy to acquire these mediation skills, which they can utilize in their personal lives as well as at school,” said Estevez Creedon.