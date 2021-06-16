A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 16-year-old male last night at a downtown Riverhead apartment complex.

Riverhead Police said they were called to 821 East Main Street at about 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of a person being stabbed there.

Responding officers located a the victim, who was slashed in the chest with a knife, police said in a press release tonight. The victim was transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, according to the press release.

Responding officers also found Zhaneera Shabazz, 21, with injuries from an unknown suspect, police said. Zhaneera was also transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance to PBMC for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Following an investigation by the Riverhead Police detective division, Shabazz was arrested for Assault in the Second Degree and and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, according to the press release. Shabazz was treated at PBMC for her injuries and then transported to Riverhead Police Headquarters for processing and held for arraignment.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone having information regarding the matter is asked to contact Riverhead Police 631-727-4500.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.