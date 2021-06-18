Calling all classic car enthusiasts: Cruise Night is returning to Downtown Riverhead during July 1’s Alive on 25 event.

Classic cars will be parked on the north end of Peconic Avenue near Main Street. Classic cars must be able to drive under their own will and can enter the show on a first-come, first serve basis starting at 3:30 p.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m. The event will begin at 4 p.m., and all cars must be moved off of Peconic Avenue by 8 p.m.

Alive on 25 will be held downtown from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will feature local craft beverages and wine, live music, artists and street vendors. The first event of the summer is on July 1 and will feature fireworks at 9:15 p.m.. Subsequent dates for the festival are on July 15 (which is also the firework’s rain date), July 29 and Aug 12, with a rain date on Aug. 19.

For questions about Cruise Night or to volunteer for the event, contact the Alive on 25 Operations Committee through email at [email protected].