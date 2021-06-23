The owner of the tattoo shop Natives With Ink, located on the Shinnicock Indian Reservation, is opening a new location on East Main Street in Riverhead.

The shop, which will be named Vibes Ink, will open at 41 East Main Street, the former location of the Sneaker Aquarium. In addition to being a tattoo shop, the site will also be home to a barber shop, hair salon and clothing boutique.

Shop owner Taboo said he has seen a rise in demand for Natives With Ink’s tattoos over the past few months, which spurred him to hire five new artists and open up the new location in Riverhead. Taboo said he’s also seen a boost in business after he and his art were featured in a story about tattoos in the summer edition of the Express Magazine.

“I couldn’t handle the clientele that I was getting over here,” Taboo said in an phone interview from his Southampton shop. “So why not open a second shop?”

Taboo said he expects to open Vibes Ink mid-July. Anybody interested in getting a quote for a tattoo at Vibes Ink before the store opens can call Natives With Ink at (631) 740-7354.

“I can do any style there is, that’s what sets me apart from everybody else,” he said. “I’m not just stuck in one box, I can do everything.”