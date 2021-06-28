The Town of Riverhead has opened a cooling center where residents can get relief from the high heat this week.

The cooling center is located at the town’s Senior and Human Resource Center at 60 Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue. It is open this afternoon until 4:30 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow and Wednesday, the town supervisor’s office said in a press release.

“This will be a place our seniors may go if they need to take a break, relax and cool off,” Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said.

The heat index today in Riverhead is currently 87 degrees and temperatures are forecast to climb even higher tomorrow, reaching around 92 degrees. The heat index tomorrow is expected to be 97 degrees.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with air temperature, according to the National Weather Service. When the heat index hits 90 to 103 degrees, residents are urged to use extreme caution, as prolonged exposure and/or physical activity outdoors can lead to heat stroke, heat cramps or heat exhaustion.

A heat advisory is in effect today until 8 pm.for New York City, Nassau County and northwestern Suffolk County.