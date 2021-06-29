A 56-year-old woman was found dead this morning in her submerged vehicle off the shore of Iron Pier Beach, according to Riverhead Police.

A Riverhead patrol officer responded to a 911 call at 8:42 a.m. reporting a vehicle submerged at the beach, according to a press release. The Riverhead Town Police Dive Team and Detective Division are currently investigating the death. It appears to be non-criminal, police said.

Anybody that has information is urged to call the Riverhead Police department. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.