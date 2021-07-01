The Riverhead Central School District is hosting a meet and greet with the new superintendent of schools, Dr. Augustine Tornatore, on Tuesday, July 6 immediately following the school board meeting.
Residents are invited to join the new superintendent for light refreshments.
Tuesday night’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Riverhead High School auditorium.
