The 2021 PAL co-ed soccer registration is now open through Aug. 6 for students entering kindergarten through 6th grade in Sept. 2021.

Registration is $80 for Riverhead residents or $90 for nonresidents. Checks or money orders may be made payable to Riverhead PAL and must be mailed to the Riverhead PAL at 210 Howell Avenue, Riverhead, NY 11901 or dropped off at the office (use mail slot in the door.)

Seven games will be held from Sept. 12 through Oct. 31 at Stotzky Park. No game will be held on Oct. 10. Training will be held at Riley Avenue Elementary School beginning Monday, Sept. 13 or Wednesday Sept. 15 depending on grade level.

Registration forms can be found to the Town of Riverhead website.

Las regales y los formularies de inscripción en español también se pueden encontrar en sitio web de Town of Riverhead.