

Wading River 11792

Ferraiuolo & Azzarello to Frances Anastasi-Darge, 14 Little Leaf Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .36 Ac, $460,000; on Jun. 28, 2021

Riverhead 11901

P. Shiels by Admr to 474 Shore Road Realty LLC, 474 Sound Shore Rd, Residential Land Including a Small Improvement, 1.45 Ac, $475,000; on Jun. 22, 2021

R. & R. & Genest Rinehart to Tessa Angus, 2721 Roanoke Ave, Seasonal Residences, 1.3 Ac, $935,000; on Jun. 27, 2021

AA 1 Management Inc to 201 Tyler Court LLC, 201 Tyler Ct, Residential Vacant Land, .23 Ac, $180,000; on Jun. 28, 2021

D. & Drozd, M. Baione to Michele Vallillo, 88 Tuthills Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .51 Ac, $555,000; on Jun. 28, 2021

J. Hartill to Noel Diaz, 20 Josie Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .96 Ac, $189,000; on Jun. 27, 2021

M. Mrva to Gerald Bennett and Sharon Bennett, 34 Purple Row (#2403), One Family Year-Round Residence, , $525,000; on Jun. 28, 2021

C. Schneider by Exr to Mojanales Flipping Home, 18 Hallock St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .29 Ac, $343,000; on Jun. 22, 2021

B. Downs to William Cantwell and Jilian Cantwell, 98 Mulberry Commons, One Family Year-Round Residence, .19 Ac, $310,000; on Jun. 22, 2021

S. Llamas to Nicholas Carleton, 420 Marcy Ave, Two Family Year-Round Residence, .15 Ac, $490,000; on Jun. 29, 2021

Kukla Family Trust to Harold Goodale IV and Kelly Jarzombek, 30 Brown St, Residential – Multi-Purpose/Multi-Structure, .32 Ac, $510,000; on Jun. 21, 2021

Calverton 11933

J. & L. Perkins to Ryan Schulke and Sandy Inn-Schulke, 8 Silver Beech Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.05 Ac, $1,650,000; on Jun. 28, 2021

Jamesport 11947

TDG Jamesport Owner to Gabrielsen Farms LLC, Manor Lane, Residential Vacant Land, , $665,000; on Jun. 16, 2021

Nelson Jamesport Trst to FHP Enterprises Inc, 66 St Marys Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .48 Ac, $205,000; on Jun. 15, 2021

South Jamesport 11970

Hallock Amendola Rest to Charles Caccese and Debra Freitag, 127 S Jamesport Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .34 Ac, $475,000; on Jun. 17, 2021

Reported by Suffolk Research Service for the period June 16-June 30, 2021