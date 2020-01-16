Lana Y. Randall of Riverhead died on Jan. 9, 2020 at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. She was 59 years old.

Randall was born on May 15, 1960 to James and Mattie (Person) Anderson.

She graduated from Riverhead High School in the class of 1978. She graduated from Oneonta in 1982 and received her master’s degree at Dowling College. She was a teacher at Riverhead High School.

Her hobbies included singing, cooking, gardening, science-fiction movies and reading.

She was predeceased by her parents and stepmother Jane P. Anderson. She is survived by her brothers Melvin Parker of Texas, Derrick Parker of Rhode Island, and James Anderson III of Virginia, and her sister Jacqueline Anderson of Virginia.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Riverhead, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.