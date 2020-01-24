Riverhead Police made 47 arrests in the month of December, according to data released this week by the police department. Five were juveniles. The monthly average number of arrests for the year was 77 — 75 adults and two juveniles.

According to the data, the breakdown of arrests and charges in December were:

Aggravated unlicensed operation (1)

Burglary (3)

Criminal possession of a weapon (1)

Criminal possession of stolen property (1)

Criminal contempt (4)

Criminal mischief (3)

Criminal summons (1)

Driving while ability impaired (1)

Driving while intoxicated (16)

False personation (1)

Grand larceny (1)

Harassment (4)

Leaving the scene MVA (1)

Obstruction government administration (1)

Petit larceny (3)

Prostitution (2)

Trespass (1)

Unlawful possession of marijuana (1)

Warrants (2)

Twenty-six prisoners were detained in December, according to the report.

Overall crime in December was lower than the monthly average for 2019, with a total of 123 criminal incidents reported to police, compared to an average of 152 criminal incident reports per month. Reports of criminal incidents peaked in the summer months of June, July and August, when they averaged 206 per month.

Riverhead Police received 2,366 calls in the month of December. In addition to the 123 criminal incidents there were 2,243 reports of noncriminal incidents.

The 100 criminal incidents reported included:

Assault (4)

Burglary (5)

Counterfeiting (1)

Criminal contempt (4)

Criminal mischief (10)

Criminal obstruction of breathing (1)

Criminal possession of stolen property (1)

Endangering the welfare of a child (1)

Fireworks (1)

Forgery (1)

Fraud (2)

Graffiti (2)

Grand larceny (9)

Harassment (20)

Identity theft (2)

Illegal dumping (2)

Parole violation (1)

Petit larceny (50)

Stolen vehicle (2)

Theft of service (3)

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (1)

Unlawful possession of marijuana (1)

Noncriminal incident calls, 2,363 in total for December, included a wide variety of things, from responding to ambulance calls, known as “aided cases” (385), automatic alarms (213) suspicious person/suspicious vehicle reports (90), disturbances (89), disputes (37), dangerous conditions (34), disabled motor vehicles (24) and town code violations (17).

There were 71 calls classified as domestic incidents last months.

Police responded to 224 motor vehicle accidents in November. There was one fatality.

Police issued 605 summonses last month, including 210 parking tickets.