Update: Southampton Town Police said Maria Felix, 15, was located unharmed.

Southampton Town Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl who went missing Jan. 30.

Maria Felix is described as 5’ 2”, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was las seen Thursday at about 5 p.m. at 51 Riverside Avenue, Flanders. She was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers with a black stripe. Maria packed her black backpack with all of her clothing, police said. She is a student at Riverhead High School.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Southampton Town Police Department Detective Division at 631-702-2230, the Southampton Town Police Tips Hotline at 631-728-3454 or Tips E-mail: [email protected]