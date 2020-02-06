Peconic Bay Medical Center is putting the finishing touches on its new critical care pavilion and heart center, with an eye on opening the $68 million facility by the end of next week.

The Corey Critical Care Pavilion, named in honor of Emilie Roy and Michael Corey, includes a rooftop helipad, where the first helicopter landed and took off Wednesday afternoon in a vibration test.

The new pavilion includes a 16-bed intensive care and cardiac care unit. It is also the new, expanded home of the Kanas Regional Heart Center, which includes two cardiac catheterization laboratories, an electrophysiology suite and recovery homes. The Kanas Regional Heart Center was made possible by the John and Elaine Kanas Family Foundation.

Hospital president and CEO Andrew Mitchell, attorney Kimberly Judd and architect Darrin Buiso met with the town board at its work session last week to discuss minor site plan amendments the hospital seeks and the issuance of a temporary certificate of occupancy.

The hospital hopes to open the new pavilion by Valentine’s Day. One of the hospital’s two new cardiac catheterization labs in the Kanas Heart Center.

Photo: Peter Blasl