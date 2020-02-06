A single-vehicle crash closed Wading River-Manor Road and knocked out power to the area last night just before 9 p.m.

The driver of an SUV on Wading River-Manor Road lost control south of Grumman Boulevard in Manorville and struck a utility pole, snapping it at its base. The vehicle overturned in the crash.

The driver was taken by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead with unknown injuries. No further information was immediately available.

The Riverhead Police Department, Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Manorville Fire Department responded to the scene for rescue.

PSEG-LI responded to repair the pole and downed wires. Photo: Thomas Lambui