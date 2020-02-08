Winterfest 2020 kicked off last night with a gala party at Hotel Indigo.

About 200 party-goers enjoyed live music by Flamenco guitarist Jonathan Fritz and tastings of food and craft beverages provided by restaurants, breweries, distilleries and wineries across the East End.

“Our planning was to put a room full of phenomenal people together that highlights and celebrates the vibrant arts and culture of the East End in the winter,” said Winterfest organizer Diane Tucci of Main Street Agency. “For me, the kickoff party is a symbol of the entire region coming together. I was so pleased to see everyone enjoying themselves and making new connections.”

Long Island Winterfest offers music, arts, theater, food and beverages and hospitality packages at venues on both forks.

For more information, visit the Winterfest website.

RiverheadLOCAL photos by Peter Blasl and Denise Civiletti