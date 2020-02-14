Jamesport Meeting House will hold a free public lecture on Friday Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. about ways people can support and increase the local bee population.

The lecture will be hosted by veteran beekeeper Laura Klahre from Blossom Meadow Farms.

The lecture will discuss the over 450 different native bee species on Long Island and which species are the most advantageous for crops. Participants will also learn which flowers to plant, types of habitats to provide and bee ranching efforts individuals can take to support the bee population.

Blossom Meadow Farm’s award winning Strawberry Jam will be available for participants to sample and buy.