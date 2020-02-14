William A. Meyer of Aquebogue died on Feb. 13 at his home. He was 87 years old.

He was born in Queens on Jan. 30, 1933, the son of August and Bertha Meyer. He graduated from Richmond Hill High School in Queens in 1951 and then served in the Marines from 1951 to 1955.

After his military career he worked as an operating engineer with the Local 138 in Farmingdale and at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He volunteered at Riverhead VFW and Riverhead American Legion and was an a past officer of Suffolk County VFW.

He loved to fish, garden, and cook Sunday morning breakfast.

He is survived by his wife Sharon (Long) of Aquebogue; his sons, Gregory of Calverton, Bill of Washington, Donald of Farmingville, Joseph of Riverhead and Stephen of Washington; his his sisters, Rusty Meyer and Johanna Davila, both of Florida; and nine grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held during the evening visiting hours.

Interment will take place Thursday, Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Riverhead PBA, or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.