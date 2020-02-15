In honor of the 250 anniversary of Ludwig Van Beethoven, Jamesport Meeting House is holding a concert on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m.
Pianist Christopher Magyar will perform three of Beethoven’s piano sonatas from different periods in the composer’s life.
The suggested donation to attend is $15 for adults and free for students.
Magyar has performed as a soloist and accompanist at The Town Hall and Carnegie Hall, and venues throughout Europe.
This story is free to read thanks in part to the generous support of readers like you. Keep local news free. Become a member today.