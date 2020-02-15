In honor of the 250 anniversary of Ludwig Van Beethoven, Jamesport Meeting House is holding a concert on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m.

Pianist Christopher Magyar will perform three of Beethoven’s piano sonatas from different periods in the composer’s life.

The suggested donation to attend is $15 for adults and free for students.

Magyar has performed as a soloist and accompanist at The Town Hall and Carnegie Hall, and venues throughout Europe.