Riverhead High School senior Kellia Daniel will be attending the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland after her graduation in June.

Kellia, a commanding officer of the Riverhead High School NJROTC, was accepted to both the Naval Academy and West Point. She has opted to enroll at USNA and will report on June 25 to begin her summer training. She plans to study mathematics.

Kellia was nominated for the Naval Academy by Rep. Lee Zeldin. Her West Point nomination came from the Riverhead High School NJROTC staff.

Kellia, a Calverton resident, earned these acceptances with her dedication to her school and her studies, the Riverhead school district said in a press release.

In addition to her NJROTC duties, Kellia plays varsity volleyball, runs track and is a member of the National Honor Society.