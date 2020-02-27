Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar has promoted legislative secretary Lisa Darrow Richards to the position of budget officer/chief of staff. The supervisor has also appointed Donna Lynn Sadowsky to the legislative secretary position.

Aguiar said in an interview she’s been very impressed with Richards since she joined the supervisor’s staff last month.

“She’s very talented and she has experience in accounting and budgeting,” Aguiar said. “Also she’s very personable and has shown she can work well with all department heads.” Donna Sadowsky is the supervisor’s new legislative secretary.

Photo: Julia-Anna Searson

The town board advertised the budget officer position at the supervisor’s request. Aguiar said she became convinced of the need for a budget officer during a training program conducted by the state comptroller’s office she attended after taking office last month.

“They stressed how important that position is,” Aguiar said.

Sadowsky has worked for many years as a confidential secretary at law firms, the supervisor said. “We interviewed and she stood out,” she said.

Aguiar said she’s very pleased with how her office staffing has shaped up. “There’s a lot of cohesion and we’ll work well as a team,” she said.

This is the second round of changes in the supervisor’s office since Aguiar came into office. Her first pick for deputy supervisor quit after just two weeks on the job. After saying she’d decided to name Councilman Tim Hubbard to be her new deputy, Aguiar shifted gears the next week and appointed her chief of staff Devon Higgins to the post.