A per-diem employee at the Greenport retirement community Peconic Landing has tested positive for coronavirus.

Peconic Landing said it was notified of the confirmed case late yesterday by the Suffolk County Department of Health.

“We are in constant contact with the Suffolk County Department of Health and following their direction,” Peconic Landing said in a press release.

The employee worked at Peconic Landing for four hours after unknowingly being exposed to the virus in the greater community, according to the press release.

It did not disclose the type of work done by the per-diem employee at the community. Peconic Landing said it could not provide specific information about the employee due to HIPAA regulations.

Pending further guidance from the Suffolk County Department of Health, Peconic Landing has taken the precautionary step of placing employees that have been identified to have worked in close proximity with this employee on leave, the organization said.

“We offer every assurance to our members, members’ families and employees that Peconic Landing will be following all recommendations and will act in the best interests of our entire community,” the release said.

Peconic Landing notified members of the situation yesterday evening, according to the release.

Due to the timing of the notification by the Suffolk County Department of Health, it said it will notify family members today.

There are three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Suffolk County, County Executive Steve Bellone said in a press release last night. One is a Southold woman in her early 20s, another is a Brookhaven man in his early 20s, currently in isolation at Stony Brook University Hospital, and the third is a man in his 80s in isolation at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Smithtown.

The confirmed case was first reported last night by The Suffolk Times.

According to Peconic Landing’s website, the community employs more than 320 people and has “upwards of 450 residents and members.” The facility has 187 apartments and 109 cottages for independent living, 26 one-bedroom, assisted-living apartments and accommodations for 43 members in its skilled nursing facility. Its health center offers 16 suites for memory support. It also has a 17-suite short-term rehabilitation neighborhood.