Two more people in Suffolk County tested positive for the coronavirus in addition to the three cases announced last night, bringing the total number of Suffolk cases to six.

Both of the new cases are Brookhaven men in their 30s who are currently hospitalized at Stony Brook University Medical Center.

The six cases are as follows:

A Southold man in his early 40s, currently hospitalized at Southampton Hospital. This was the first confirmed case in Suffolk County, first announced last week. His condition is improving, Bellone said today.

A Brookhaven man in his early 30s, currently hospitalized at Stony Brook University Medical Center.

A Brookhaven man in his early 20s, currently hospitalized at Stony Brook University Medical Center.

A Brookhaven man in his late 30s, currently hospitalized at Stony Brook University Medical Center.

A Brookhaven man in his 80s, currently hospitalized at St. Catherine’s Hospital.

A Southold woman in her early 20s, currently under mandatory quarantine at home.

Seventy-two people in Suffolk County are currently under precautionary quarantine, related to recent travel. Eight people are under mandatory home quarantine, including the Southold woman.

County officials would not confirm if any of these six cases were related to the Peconic Landing employee who tested positive for coronavirus this week.

There are now a total of 25 confirmed cases of the virus on Long Island, including 19 in Nassau County as of Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak latest news, closings and cancelations.