Riverhead Free Library will remain open during regularly scheduled hours for check-outs, information services and computer use.

All programs and group activities with the exception of AARP, and VITA tax appointments, are canceled through March 29.

“We have been monitoring the news regarding COVID-19 and we are taking every precaution to keep our staff and patrons safe,” library director Kerrie McMullen-Smith said in a statement. “We ask you to follow the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization guidelines and to refrain from visiting the Library if you feel ill.”

Residents who don’t have a library card, should stop in to get one, McMullen-Smith said. In addition to the thousands of books, DVDs and other materials available for borrowing at the library, cardholders can access a whole host of free digital services at home from the library’s website. They can download books, audiobooks, movies and magazines, search many databases online, take courses and more.

“Riverhead Free Library is committed to doing its part to safeguard our patrons and staff,” McMullen-Smith said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated on our website with any changes to our schedule and services.”

People who need assistance or have any questions should feel free to call the library at 631-727-3228.

The library is located at 330 Court Street in Riverhead.

