Bread and More Kitchen, the community soup kitchen at First Congregational Church will begin serving takeout meals at the back door of the church.

Instead of a sit-down meal, the kitchen will be providing a “take home- takeout” meal to all guests who come at its regularly scheduled time on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

These meals will be distributed at the regular door that the guests come in at the back of the church. All are welcome.

“We are here to serve and provide meals as we have always done,” said Judy Barth, longtime Bread and More coordinator.

