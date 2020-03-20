Three residents at Peconic Landing in Greenport have died during the past 48 hours, the facility announced in a press release this morning.

Two women and one man, all in their 90s, have died there since Wednesday “in connection with” COVID-19, according to the press release.

In addition, 12 other residents have tested positive for the virus, Peconic Landing said. Ten are in stable condition, one is in the hospital due to COVID 19 symptoms as of this morning, and one has been on hospice care since prior to diagnosis, Peconic Landing said in the release. All are being monitored closely, the facility said.

All three residents who died this week had underlying medical conditions, the facility said.

Peconic Landing’s Health Center is home to 86 individuals residing in four care neighborhoods: 37 in The Shores for Skilled Nursing, 13 in Harbor South for Memory Support, 24 in Harbor North for Assisted Living, and 12 in The Bluffs for Short-Term Rehabilitation.

The first death on Wednesday was a 96-year-old female resident of The Shores for Skilled Nursing at Peconic Landing. Her diagnosis with COVID-19 was made post-mortem, according to the press release.

Yesterday, a 97-year-old female resident of The Shores and a 96-year-old male resident of Harbor South for Memory Support, died.

COVID-19 was first detected on campus March 10th in a per-diem employee who had unknowingly been exposed to the virus.

The virus has not been detected among our independent living residents, which includes 301 members.

“On behalf of the entire Peconic Landing community, we offer our deepest thoughts and condolences to the families and loved ones these members leave behind,” said Carol Hance, chair of Peconic Landing’s board of trustees.

“The detection and spread of COVID-19 on our campus has been unprecedented. Our team has acted swiftly, beginning planning for a possible response in February and implementing these enhanced precautions starting March 2,” Hance said. “We will continue to implement and enhance all guidelines offered by officials at county, state, and federal levels to secure and provide our members with the best response possible.”