Suffolk County is reporting 13 deaths associated with COVID-10 as of this afternoon.

The county has confirmed a total of 1,458 cases as of 2:30 p.m. today, according to data provided on the county’s website.

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said this afternoon 608 of the county’s 2,626 hospital beds remain available. Of 305 ICU beds, 87 were available.

Pigott said 116 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 38 in intensive care units.

County Executive Steve Bellone said the county had delivered to date over 660,000 items of personal protective equipment — masks, gloves, goggles — to hospitals, nursing homes, fire departments and EMS agencies across the county.

The town-by-town breakdown of confirmed cases as of this afternoon was as follows:

Islip – 251

Huntington – 233

Babylon – 179

Brookhaven – 179

Southold – 93

Smithtown – 86

Riverhead – 23

Southampton – 17

East Hampton – 10

Shelter Island – 2

Township not available – 72