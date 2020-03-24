Riverhead Town is reporting 26 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a press release issued Monday evening by Supervisor Yvette Aguiar.

The state of emergency declared by the town on March 12 has been extended, the supervisor said.

Town Hall is closed. Correspondence with town departments will continue through U.S. mail and e-mail. All calls to town departments will be answered and prioritized. Please call 631-727-3200 ext. 0.

Only departments that provide essential services, such as the water district, sewer district, sanitation department and senior center will remain open. However, these departments are not open to the public.

The police department will remain open. If you find a need to visit police headquarters for a non-emergency, please call 631-727-4500 ext. 312 prior to arrival. Most police reporting can be addressed through telephone. In an emergency dial 911.

The Riverhead Justice Court is closed.

Playgrounds at all town and county parks are closed until further notice. Parks and beaches will remain open and free to the public. All 2019 town beach permits will be honored until further notice.

DMV

All New York State Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices are closed as of March 23. All scheduled road tests are suspended. Driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations set to expire on or after March 1, 2020 will be extended consistent with the current executive order issued by the governor.

All traffic hearings at the traffic violation bureaus are postponed

Customers are encouraged to visit www.dmv.ny.gov to complete common transactions online

TRANSIT POLICIES

Riders should download the Suffolk Fast Fare Mobile App to purchase of e-tickets for all Suffolk County Transit buses. Buses must be boarded via the rear door only. Maintain social distancing

NEW YORK STATE on PAUSE PLAN

All non-essential gatherings of any size for any reason are prohibited

As of 8 p.m. March 23 100% of the non-essential workforce must stay home.

Pharmacy and grocery store employees, health care workers, first responders and others who are critical

to maintaining essential support operations are exempt.

Information about what businesses are deemed essential can be found here.

Businesses can apply for “essential” status with the NYS Empire Development Corp. here.

Local business owners are encouraged to connect with the Suffolk County Business Recovery Unit by calling 311 and once prompted, pressing 2 to be transferred to the team or by visiting www.suffolkcountyny.gov/bru or emailing [email protected]

Outdoor exercise such as riding a bike or walking through a park is permitted and encouraged, so long as it is limited to non-contact and a social distance of at least six feet.

New York State has implemented a 90-day moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants

New York State announced the Department of Financial Services directed New York State mortgage servicers to provide 90-day mortgage relief to mortgage borrowers impacted by the novel coronavirus. This directive includes:

Waiving mortgage payments based on financial hardship; No negative reporting to credit bureaus;

Grace period for loan modification;

No late payment fees or online payment fees; and

Postponing or suspending foreclosures.

In addition, New York State is awaiting a decision by the Department of Financial Services about whether they will temporarily suspend ATM fees, late fees, overdraft fees and fees for credit cards

UNEMPLOYMENT

Claims should be filed online.

New York State Department of Labor is issuing an enhanced filing system based on the first letter of the applicant’s first name (alphabetical order). Below is the step-by-step process for filing:

A-F: Monday

G – F: Tuesday

O – Z: Wednesday

Missed Your Day: Thursday and Friday (filing later in the week will not delay payments or affect the date of an individual’s claim, since all claims are effective on the Monday of the week in which they are filed)

CHILD CARE

For assistance in finding child care, please contact the Child Care Council of Suffolk hotline 1-646-926-3784. They are prioritizing child care for essential workers, including health care workers, first responders, grocery and pharmacy employees and others who are critical to keep our essential supports operational.

SCHOOL MEALS FOR STUDENTS

Students who received breakfast and lunch at school may pick up their meals at all K-4 Elementary schools between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily.

SOCIAL SERVICES

Suffolk County Department of Social Services will remain open but with limited contact with the public Riverhead Center: 893 E. Main St, Riverhead NY 11901-2542. Telephone: (631) 852-3500 / Fax: (631) 852-3505

Applications for assistance programs can be submitted by mail and may be downloaded here.

PRICE GOUGING

Price gouging can be reported to New York State Division of Consumer Protection at 1-800-697-1220.

SIGN UP FOR ALERTS AND INFORMATION

For the latest information and up-to-date alerts from New York State, register here:

STOP THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS

Remember the simple steps you can take to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Sneeze or cough into a tissue and discard tissue in a covered container

Clean and disinfect frequently

If you are sick, do not leave your home unless to seek medical assistance

Practice Social Distancing of a least six feet

If you are home, stay home.

If you require medical assistance, call your physician’s office, urgent care or the emergency department.

If you have flu-like symptoms — a fever and cough — and you need to call 911, be sure to tell the dispatcher of your symptoms so police and EMS can be prepared.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization