Two more staff members at Riverhead Central School District have tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced on its Facebook page this weekend.

One employee works at Riverhead Middle School. The other works at Pulaski Street School.

No additional information could be provided about the employees or their positions due to to privacy laws, the district said in its announcement.

All Riverhead schools have been closed since March 13. Long Island schools have been closed since March 16, and all schools across New York State were closed from March 18 onward.

Schools across the state will remain closed until at least April 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this weekend.

Riverhead Central School District will no longer be sending out notifications for each individual positive case, the district said last night, since schools have now been closed for two weeks.

“With the increase in testing, the district anticipates additional positive cases within the Riverhead Central School District community,” the district said in its announcement.

The first staff member to test positive, an employee at Riverhead Middle School, was announced March 22.