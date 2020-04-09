OLA of Eastern Long Island has purchased more than 1,000

Acer Chromebooks for several East End school districts, including Riverhead, to assist them with online education during the COVID-19 crisis.

The organization will also help some districts with mobile WIFI devices for students who don’t have WIFI connectivity at home and are unable to rely on hotspots for adequate connectivity.

In addition to the Riverhead school district, OLA is donating Chromebooks to Springs, Riverhead, Greenport and Mattituck.

While OLA of Eastern Long Island is an advocacy group for Latino immigrants on the East End, the Chromebooks being donated by the organization will benefit students in need regardless of whether they are Latino or not, OLA said in a press release.

“While many districts had enough iPads or Chromebooks for all students in need, some districts were not in a position to provide a device for all students,” OLA executive director Minerva Perez said.

“There was no way for schools to be prepared for such a situation. We were fortunate to have a funder who fully supports OLA’s mission that highlights education as well as advocacy and the arts.”