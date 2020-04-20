Riverhead Town will release documents submitted to the State Department of Environmental Conservation in connection with the town’s Wild Scenic and Recreational Rivers Act permit application.

The documents, submitted to the State DEC last week in response to the environmental agency’s “Notice of Incomplete Application” issued to the town in September, will be posted on the town’s website on Wednesday, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said today.

The town last week denied RiverheadLOCAL’s Freedom of Information Law request for the documents submitted to the State DEC.

The information provided was directly related to environmental reviews concerning a bird study, mapping and other ancillary environmental inclusions,” Aguiar said today.

Riverhead Town’s application to county health department also deemed ‘incomplete’

The Suffolk County Health Department on Feb. 20 also issued a “Notice of Incomplete Application” in connection with the town’s subdivision application.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, who last week said the town had not heard from the county health department about its application, this afternoon said she had not seen the Feb. 20 “notice of incomplete application,” which RiverheadLOCAL obtained from the county.

Councilman Tim Hubbard said this afternoon he was unaware the county health department had issued a “notice of incomplete application” in connection with the subdivision.

The county health department’s “notice of incomplete application” requires the town to submit a copy of the required DEC Wild, Scenic and Recreation Rivers Act permit, a well as a “water availability letter” from the Riverhead Water District and approvals from the Pine Barrens Commission.

The town needs to obtain final subdivision approval from the Riverhead Planning Board in order to sell the 1,644 acres that are the subject of its contract of sale with Calverton Aviation & Technology. The contract requires the town to file a final approved subdivision map by mid-May.

That’s one year from the date the purchaser gave the town its “notice to proceed” to closing, ending its “due diligence” period and finalizing the contract.

If the town fails to meet that deadline, the contract says either party can terminate the $40 million deal.

CAT gave the town “notice to proceed” by letter sent May 15, 2019.

While the town obtained preliminary subdivision approval from the planning board a month later, final approval requires the town to first obtain subdivision approval by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services and permits from State Department of Environmental Conservation.