The Suffolk County Legislature is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

The legislative building in Hauppauge is closed to the public, but the meeting will be livestreamed on the legislature’s website.

The meeting agenda is available here.

Comments on resolutions and testimony for public hearings may be submitted by phone or email. Testimony for public hearings may also be made during the hearing via Zoom.

By phone: Call (631) 853-3685 and leave a three-minute message about topics of concern and specific resolutions. If you wish to submit testimony about a specific resolution or public hearing, please include this information in your message. Remember to include your name when leaving a message.

By email: Write to the clerk of the legislature: [email protected]

For public hearings, residents may also sign up to participate in the Zoom meeting online. To comment in a public hearing, register here to receive a Zoom meeting invitation.

Public hearings scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting, beginning at 2 p.m.:

1015 – A Local Law to Prohibit Smoking within Multiple Dwelling Units.

1016 – A Local Law to Expand Language Access Laws in Suffolk County

1022 – A Local Law to Ensure the Protection of County Parkland

1023 – A Charter Law to Change the Legislative Term of Office from Two (2) Years to Four (4) Years.

1075 – A Local Law to Enact a Campaign Finance Reform Act to Limit Campaign Contributions from County Contractors and Public Unions.

1086 – A Charter Law to Increase Sewer Funding and Protect Water Quality in Suffolk County

1099 – A Charter Law to Establish an Independent Office of Inspector General for Suffolk County

1252 – A Local Law to Prohibit the Feeding of Wild Animals in Suffolk County

1253 – A Local Law to Authorize Conveyance of Real Property Previously Taken for Delinquent Taxes (2500 Nesconset Highway, S.C.T.M. No. 0200-418.10-01.00-025.000)

1256 – A Local Law to Clarify the Registration and reporting Requirements for Nonprofit Veterans Organizations

1263 – A Local Law to Authorize Conveyance of Real Property Previously taken for Delinquent Taxes – 232 Hyman Avenue, West Islip (SCTM No. 0500-469.00=02.00-072.000) (Flotteron) WAYS & MEANS (Rescheduled from 3/17.)

1266 – A Local Law No. -2020, A Local Law Mandating Increased Training for Cases Involving Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder or with Other Developmental Disabilities and Setting Training Requirements for Certain Employees within the Department of Social Services (“Part Two of the CPS Transformation Act”).

1267 – A Local Law No. -2020, A Local Law requiring Increased Scrutiny for Child Protective Services Cases Involving Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder or with Other Developmental Disabilities and Setting Escalation Processes for Certain Reports Received by the Department of Social Services.

1268 – A Local Law to Ensure the Appropriate Transition of Power Between County Legislators.

1299 – A Local Law Requiring Increased Scrutiny for Child Protective Services Reports Received from Certain School Officials (“Part Three of the CPS Transformation Act”)

1300 – A Local Law Requiring Notice of the Use of Electronic Surveillance in Relation to Certain Department of Social Services Investigations (“Part Four of the CPS Transformation Act”)

1301 – A Local Law to Set Caseload Standards for Certain Employees within the Department of Social Services (“Part Five of the CPS Transformation Act.”)

1318 – A Local Law to Require Any Store with a Pharmacy to Post Notices About Asthma Inhalers in Suffolk County.