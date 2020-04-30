Riverhead Town distributed some 7,000 pounds of food and essential items to local food pantries this afternoon.

With a $10,000 grant from the Donald and Barbara Zucker Family Foundation, the town purchased the food and supplies from Mivila Foods in Calverton and distributed it to several local food pantries serving the Riverhead community: St. John the Evangelist Parish Outreach; St. Isidore Church; Open Arms food pantry at First Baptist Church; Joseph’s Storehouse at Living Water Church; Church of the Harvest. It also distributed food to Bread and More, which operates a food pantry at First Congregational church of Riverhead.

The town reached out to every food pantry known to be operating in Riverhead to let them know about the distribution, according to officials.

Rep. Lee Zeldin was on hand and Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo and members of the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce were on hand to help distribute the items, alongside Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, Counciwoman Jodi Giglio, Councilwoman Catherine Kent and Councilman Frank Beyrodt.

The distribution took place at the Poloniase Park Pavilion, which was donated by the Polish Town Civic Association.

“Our hope is that more opportunities for resupplying additional pantries will soon come to fruition,” Deputy Supervisor Devon Higgins said. Riverhead Councilman Frank Beyrodt loads water into a vehicle this afternoon.

Photo: Peter Blasl

Councilwoman Jodi Giglio, left and Councilwoman Catherine Kent pitch in.

Photo: Peter Blasl The town distributed eight pallets of food and other essential items to five local food pantries and a soup kitchen. Photo: Peter Blasl