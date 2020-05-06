Principal Thomas Payton of Roanoke Avenue Elementary School was elected to be a director for the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

NAESP advocates for elementary and middle school principals to ensure professional development, resources for instructional leadership, specialized support and mentoring for early career principals. Payton’s term as director of Zone 2– encompassing New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania — will last for three years starting Aug. 1, 2020.

“As Zone 2 director, I feel privileged to help lead NAESP in supporting and advocating for principals and the communities we champion,” said Payton. “I will continue to serve as a robust voice on Capitol Hill, telling our schools’ stories to shape policy rather than letting policy dictate our stories.”

Payton has been a member of NAESP since 2005 and served as the New York State representative from 2013 to 2019. He was the principal of Phillips Avenue Elementary School from 2005 to 2010 and then Roanoke Avenue Elementary School since 2010.