Riverhead Central School District residents interested in running for school board in the June 9 election have until Monday, May 11 to file nomination forms with the district clerk.

The nomination forms can be filed only by mail, fax, or scanned document email. If sent by fax, the forms should be faxed to 631-369-6816. If sent by email, the forms should be sent to [[email protected]].

Nomination forms must be received by the district clerk by 5 p.m. on Monday in order for a candidate to qualify for the ballot.

The governor by executive order last week dispensed with the requirement for candidates to obtain signatures on a nominating petition in order to qualify for the ballot.

There are three school board seats up for grabs this year. Each has a three-year term. The volunteer position carries no compensation.

Voting in this year’s election will take place by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governor’s executive order requires the school district to mail an absentee ballot and a postage paid return envelope to every registered voter in the district. The executive order did not set a date by which the ballots must be mailed to voters.

Ballots must be received by the district clerk no later than 5 p.m. on June 9. All ballots must be returned to the Office of the District Clerk of Riverhead Central School District, 700 Osborn Avenue, Riverhead, NY 11901.

The school board will hold a “virtual public hearing” on the proposed budget on Tuesday, May 26 at 4 p.m. A link to access the meeting and allow the public to comment will be posted on the district’s website, www.riverhead.net.

Detailed budget information will be published on the district’s website following adoption of the proposed budget by the board of education, which is anticipated to take place at its meeting this coming Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube here. [https://youtu.be/zCHPVEvphds]

In addition to a vote on the 2020-2021 operating budget, district voters will be asked to weigh in on a proposition that would authorize the district to spend up to $469,470 from the “Cafeteria Capital Reserve Fund” established on May 15, 2018 to: replace the serving lines at the high school cafeteria, middle school cafeteria and Pulaski Street Elementary School; install a walk-in freezer at Pulaski Street Elementary School; make improvements to the serving area entrances at Pulaski Street Elementary School; and do incidental work required to be performed.