Second-half property taxes are due Monday, June 1. While Riverhead Town Hall remains closed to the public, there are several ways to make payments, Riverhead Receiver of Taxes Laurie Zaneski said.
The town is providing walk-up service at the Recreation Department office at Stotzky Park (55 Columbus Avenue), weekdays and also on Saturday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Zaneski said. Payments may be made by cash or check.
Residents can submit payments in via a secure mail box located at the front door to town hall. Any resident who wants a receipt can request one by indicating that on the payment coupon (there is a check box) and a receipt will be mailed once the payment is posted.
Residents can also mail their payments to the receiver of taxes. Payments are posted according to the postmark on the envelope, the tax receiver said.
Payments can also be made by debit, credit or e-check payment online at the Town’s website. Follow the online payment link.
