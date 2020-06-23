The Riverhead PAL football, flag football and cheerleading programs are accepting registrations through July 1.

Registration applications may be submitted by mail to Riverhead PAL, 210 Howell Avenue, Riverhead, NY 11901 or may be dropped off at the PAL office mail slot located at 210 Howell Avenue in Riverhead. Payment may be made by check or money order only.

Girls entering second to sixth grade in September 2020 are eligible for PAL cheerleading. Fee is $80 (town resident) or $90 (nonresident). A downloadable registration form is available here.

Flag football (co-ed) is for ages 5 and 6. Fee is $50 (town resident) or $60 (nonresident). A downloadable registration form is available here.

Football (co-ed) is for ages 7-13. Fee is $175 (town resident) or $185 (nonresident). A downloadable registration form is available here.

A family account information form is also required if this is the first time a family is registering a child for a Town of Riverhead Recreation or PAL Program or if an address has changed.