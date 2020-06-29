Beachgoers at Reeves Beach in Riverhead got an unpleasant surprise Sunday afternoon when a Jeep attempting to enter the beach went up in flames.

The vehicle got stuck in the sand as it was driven off the ramp late in the afternoon yesterday, Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller said. It started to smoke and then caught fire.

The Jeep became fully engulfed. Riverhead Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire.

The occupants of the Jeep were able to get out of the vehicle unharmed.

The vehicle had a 4×4 permit to operate on town beaches, Hegermiller said. But he was issued a summons for driving on the beach before 6 p.m., in violation of town code. The burnt carcass of a Jeep Reeves Beach, where it caught fire after getting stuck in the sand. Photo: Mike Tillman